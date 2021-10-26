This Friday two of the top teams in 2A will collide in a sectional semifinal when Linton host Evansville Mater Dei. Ever since the Miners won a football state title in 2016 and where bumped up to 2A in 2017 they knew to win another sectional they'd have to beat Mater Dei. So far they haven't been able to get that done. Mater Dei has ended Linton's season the last three years.
Wildcats have ended Miners season last three years
Posted: Oct 26, 2021 11:02 PM
Related Content
- Linton looking to end struggles versus Evansville Mater Dei
- Linton ready for Evansville Mater Dei
- Linton ready for Evansville Mater Dei
- Evansville Mater Dei beats Linton to win sectional title
- TH South girls beat Evansville Mater Dei
- Vincennes Lincoln falls at Evansville Mater Dei
- Vincennes Lincoln upsets Evansville Mater Dei
- Evansville Mater Dei tops Vincennes Lincoln
- Barr-Reeve pounds Evansville Mater Dei
- Vincennes Lincoln boys fall at Evansville Mater Dei
Scroll for more content...