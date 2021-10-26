Linton looking to end struggles versus Evansville Mater Dei

This Friday two of the top teams in 2A will collide in a sectional semifinal when Linton host Evansville Mater Dei. Ever since the Miners won a football state title in 2016 and where bumped up to 2A in 2017 they knew to win another sectional they'd have to beat Mater Dei. So far they haven't been able to get that done. Mater Dei has ended Linton's season the last three years.