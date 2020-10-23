Linton beat Tell City 34-0.
Miners win on the road
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 11:56 PM
Related Content
- Linton knocks off state ranked Tell City
- TH North basebal beats state ranked Linton
- Linton wins opener over ranked Paoli
- Shakamak @ Linton
- Linton girls beat Clay City
- Vincennes Rivet wins battle of ranked teams, winning at Linton
- Linton girls beats Vincennes Rivet in ball between ranked teams
- Indiana State downs ranked rival
- Boonville knocks off Washington
- Linton volleyball wins at Clay City
Scroll for more content...