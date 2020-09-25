Linton beat North Daviess 50-14
Miners top the Cougars
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 11:52 PM
Related Content
- Linton hands North Daviess their first loss
- Linton volleyball beats North Daviess
- Linton-North Daviess Basketball Scrimmage
- Linton wins SWIAC showdown over North Daviess
- Linton stays unbeaten with win over North Daviess
- Linton and South Knox win at North Daviess sectional
- North Daviess and Linton open sectionals with wins
- 2A North Daviess sectional
- North Daviess vs Loogootee
- Bloomington South hands TH North first loss
Scroll for more content...