Linton girls win back to back 2A state titles

The Linton girls basketball team won their second straight 2A state championship Friday beating Tipton 63-25. Linton is the first girls basketball team in the Wabash Valley to win back to back state titles.
Lady Miners crush Tipton
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 11:47 PM
