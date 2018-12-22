Linton girls win Vincennes Lincoln holiday tourney

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton girls basketball defeated North Knox and Cardinal Ritter Saturday on their way to a championship win in the McDonald's Holiday Hoops Tournament at Vincennes Lincoln.
Click on the video to see Sports 10's full coverage of the tournament.
