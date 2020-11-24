Linton girls tested, but remain perfect on season

The Linton girls beat Tecumseh 66-55 to improve to 5-0.
Lady Miners beat Tecumseh
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 11:47 PM
Related Content
- Linton girls stay perfect with win at North Central
- Vincennes Rivet girls stay perfect on season
- T-Town ends Paris girls perfect season
- Sullivan girls stay perfect on the season
- Linton girls beat Northview
- Linton girls having another good season
- Linton girls beat Clay City
- Linton girls pound Eastern Greene
- Linton girls crush North Knox
Scroll for more content...