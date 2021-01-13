2A, top ranked Linton once again showed it doesn't matter what size school they play they can handle it. The Lady Miners beat 4A Terre Haute North 58-45.
Lady Miners won at home
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 11:37 AM
Related Content
- Linton girls crush North Knox
- Linton girls beat Northview
- Linton girls take down TH North
- Linton Steamrolls North Posey
- Linton beats North Central
- Linton girls beat Clay City
- Linton girls pound Eastern Greene
- Linton boys beat North Central
- Linton volleyball beats North Daviess
- Linton-North Daviess Basketball Scrimmage
Scroll for more content...