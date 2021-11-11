Linton girls pick up big road win at North Knox

In a battle of unbeaten 2A ranked teams it was eighth ranked Linton winning 40-38 at 12th ranked North Knox.
Lady Miners stay unbeaten
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 11:39 PM
