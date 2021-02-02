The 2A defending state champ Linton girls basketball team opened sectionals with a 54-28 win over Mitchell.
Lady Miners beat Mitchell
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 10:45 PM
Related Content
- Linton girls open state tourney with win
- Linton girls win Vincennes Lincoln holiday tourney
- Linton wins Loogootee tip-off tourney
- Sullivan opens state tourney with a win
- Sullivan boys soccer wins state tourney opener
- Paris wins LIC girls tourney title
- Newton wins LIC girls tourney consolation title
- Northview wins WIC Girls Golf Tourney
- North Vermillion girls win Banks tourney
- Rivet girls win tourney in dramatic fashion
Scroll for more content...