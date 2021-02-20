Linton girls make history, heading back to state finals

The Linton girls basketball team beat University 70-32 to win their second straight semi-state title. This marks the first time in program history that the Lady Miners have won back to back semi-states titles. The defending state champs will look to defend their 2A state title when they face Tipton on Friday.
Lady Miners win second straight semi-state title
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 11:34 PM
