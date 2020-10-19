Linton girls loaded for another state title run

Last season the Linton girls basketball team won their first state championship in school history. Many believe the Lady Miners have a chance to repeat. They return a majority of their state title tile.
Lady Miners won 2A state championship last year
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 11:01 PM
