Linton girls basketbal makes win with back to back 20 win seasons

Lady Miners beat WRV

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 11:46 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Linton girls basketball team beat WRV 61-45. The win gives the Lady Miners back to back 20 win season for the first time in program history.

