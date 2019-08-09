Last season the Linton football team went 5-6, it was their first losing season since 1996. This years Miners are ready to get back to the programs winning ways. Linton has 16 seniors. They return all 11 starters on offense and nine on defense.
Related Content
- Linton football ready to return to winning ways
- Linton-Evansville Bosse football scrimmage
- Young Linton team hopes to continue winning ways
- Linton ready for defending state champs Southridge
- Barr-Reeve and Linton ready for showdown
- Shakamak @ Linton
- TH South wins at Linton
- Sullivan baseball wins at Linton
- Northview softball wins at Linton
- Linton wins at West Vigo
Scroll for more content...