Linton football ready to make some noise this postseason

This Friday the Linton football team opens sectional at 2A, seventh-ranked Tell City. The Miners, who were bumped up to 2A in 2017 haven't won a sectional yet since moving up.
Miners open sectionals at Tell City
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 10:17 PM
