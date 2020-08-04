Three years ago Linton football was bumped to 2A after winning the 1A state title. The Miners have had two winning seasons since, including a 9-2 mark last year. Linton hasn't won a sectional yet since moving up. They know what they have to do to get that done. This season they have their eyes on state powerhouse Evansville Mater Dei.
Miners looking for first 2A sectional title
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 10:35 PM
Related Content
- Linton football ready to make name in 2A
- Linton falls in 2A state title game
- 2A North Daviess sectional
- Linton football ready to return to winning ways
- Linton and Sullivan ready to renew football rivalry
- Linton-Evansville Bosse football scrimmage
- Linton-Evansville Bosse football scrimmage
- Linton ready for defending state champs Southridge
- Barr-Reeve and Linton ready for showdown
- Linton ready to take on Southridge
Scroll for more content...