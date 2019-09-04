Clear

Linton football players pay visit to young fan in hospital

12-year old Linton fan had to leave Friday's game for an emergency appendectomy

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 10:04 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

This past Friday the Linton football team picked up their first win of the season. One of their biggest fans in 12-year-old Bladen Forker had to leave the game early though, he wasn't feeling well. It turned out Bladen had to have an emergency appendectomy. Several of the Miner players knew Bladen. When they find out what happened to their young friend, many of them went to the hospital to visit him.

