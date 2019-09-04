This past Friday the Linton football team picked up their first win of the season. One of their biggest fans in 12-year-old Bladen Forker had to leave the game early though, he wasn't feeling well. It turned out Bladen had to have an emergency appendectomy. Several of the Miner players knew Bladen. When they find out what happened to their young friend, many of them went to the hospital to visit him.
Related Content
- Linton football players pay visit to young fan in hospital
- Two Linton football players working to protect our country
- Linton-Evansville Bosse football scrimmage
- Linton-Evansville Bosse football scrimmage
- Shakamak @ Linton
- Expectations high again for Linton football
- Expectations high again for Linton football
- Young Linton team hopes to continue winning ways
- Barr-Reeve dominates Linton
- Linton girls beat Northview
Scroll for more content...