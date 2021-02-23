Linton ends game on 11-0 run to win at TH South

2A, sixth-ranked Linton ended the game on a 11-0 run to beat Terre Haute South 58-48. Lincoln Hale had 26 points in the win.
Miners beat both TH North and TH South this season
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 11:54 PM
