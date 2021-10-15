Linton beat South Putnam 48-12. The Miners completed a 9-0 regular season. Its their first unbeaten regular season since moving to 2A in 2017.
Miners pounded South Putnam
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 11:49 PM
Related Content
- Linton completes unbeaten regular season
- South Knox boys soccer completes historic unbeaten regular season
- Barr-Reeve stays unbeaten vs. Linton
- Linton stays unbeaten with win over North Daviess
- Linton stays unbeaten with win over Clay City
- Linton Remains Unbeaten as They Beat North Knox
- South Vermillion baseball unbeaten on the season
- West Washington Remains Unbeaten on the Season
- Shakamak @ Linton
- Marshall boys remain unbeaten
Scroll for more content...