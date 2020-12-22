Linton boys stay perfect with win at South Vermillion

Sunny and cool!

Feels Like: 31°

Hi: 46° Lo: 36°

Feels Like: 31°

Hi: 46° Lo: 36°

Feels Like: 33°

Hi: 47° Lo: 39°

Feels Like: 25°

Hi: 45° Lo: 36°

Feels Like: 27°

Hi: 44° Lo: 35°

Feels Like: 31°

Hi: 47° Lo: 36°

Feels Like: 31°

Hi: 47° Lo: 37°

Most Popular Stories