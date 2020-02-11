The Linton boys basketball team beat Terre Haute South 80-56. It marks the very first time the Miners have beaten the Braves three straight times.
Related Content
- Linton boys beat TH South for a third straight time
- Linton boys beat WRV
- Linton boys beat North Central
- Linton wins ninth straight
- Linton softball wins seventh straight
- Linton girls beat Northview
- Linton beats Evansville Day
- Washington volleyball beats Linton
- TH North boys beat Wets Vigo for 24th straight time
- South Knox upsets Linton
Scroll for more content...