Linton boys basketball ready for another big season

The Linton boys basketball team this season should once again be one of the top teams in 2A. The Miners return ISU commit Lincoln Hale, along with IU baseball commit Josh Pyne, standout sophomore Joey Hart and a promising freshman big man in Braden Walters. Linton this year will be going for their ninth straight season of 20 or more wins.
Miners have delivered eight straight seasons of 20 or more wins
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 6:32 PM
