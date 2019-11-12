The Linton boys basketball team has posted seven straight seasons of 20 or more wins. This season is looking like it'll be eight in a row. The Miners have a ton of talent returning from a team that went to the 2A state finals last year.
Related Content
- Linton boys basketball poised for another big season
- Sullivan football poised for another big season
- Expectations high for Linton boys basketball
- Linton basketball model of consistency
- Linton boys beat North Central
- Shakamak @ Linton
- Linton girls basketball moves to 3-0
- Linton girls basketball off to hot start
- Linton baseball rolling through the season
- Boys basketball sectional pairings
Scroll for more content...