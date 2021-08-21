Linton erased a 13-0 halftime deficit to beat Southridge 27-13.
Miners erase halftime deficit to win
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 12:02 AM
Related Content
- Southridge beats Linton
- Linton beats Southridge for the first time
- Linton ready for defending state champs Southridge
- Linton ready to take on Southridge
- Linton's Season Ends in Southridge Semi-Finals
- Linton girls beat Northview
- Linton beats Evansville Day
- Washington volleyball beats Linton
- Linton boys beat WRV
- Linton boys beat Marshall
Scroll for more content...