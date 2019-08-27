This Friday Linton will host Sullivan in the 103rd football meeting between the rivals. The Arrows won last year, ending a three-year Miners winning streak.
Related Content
- Linton and Sullivan ready to renew football rivalry
- Sullivan baseball wins at Linton
- Linton, Sullivan coaches with connection
- Linton football ready to return to winning ways
- Linton-Evansville Bosse football scrimmage
- Linton-Evansville Bosse football scrimmage
- Northview-Sullivan football preview
- Sullivan QB looks for redemption against Linton
- Sullivan football ready to bring home sectional championship
- Sullivan football ready for new guys to step up
Scroll for more content...