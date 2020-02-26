Linton and Loogootee practice at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

On Wednesday the Linton and Loogootee girls basketball teams practiced at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the stie for the IHSAA state finals. The Lady Lions will play in the 1A game versus Pioneer. The Lady Miners will play right after in the 2A title game against Frankton.
