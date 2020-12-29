Linton advances to final day at Classic with win over North Central

Joey Hart scored a career-high 26 points in Linton's 68-52 win over North Central in the Wabash Valley Classic. The Miners will now face Kouts Wednesday in the consolation championship game.
Miners will face Kouts
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 4:53 PM
