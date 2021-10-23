Linton Volleyball Makes it to the Regional Finals, but Comes Up Just Short

Linton beats South Ripley 3-1 to advance to the 2A Mitchell Regional Championship Game.
North Posey beats Linton 3-0 to claim the 2A Mitchell Regional Championship.
Miners beat the Raiders in the Mitchell Semi-Finals but can't get past the Vikings in the Championship game.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|636261
|11214
|DuPage
|108621
|1379
|Will
|91568
|1128
|Lake
|80287
|1090
|Kane
|68604
|874
|Winnebago
|41222
|561
|Madison
|40178
|598
|St. Clair
|36326
|599
|McHenry
|34856
|331
|Champaign
|27087
|197
|Peoria
|26991
|368
|Sangamon
|25818
|287
|McLean
|23073
|220
|Tazewell
|20689
|331
|Rock Island
|18919
|362
|Kankakee
|17959
|249
|Kendall
|16268
|114
|Macon
|15344
|252
|LaSalle
|15078
|287
|Vermilion
|14453
|201
|Adams
|13188
|152
|DeKalb
|12201
|134
|Williamson
|12091
|175
|Whiteside
|8328
|183
|Jackson
|8104
|94
|Boone
|7965
|83
|Coles
|7918
|125
|Ogle
|7592
|90
|Grundy
|7413
|86
|Franklin
|7339
|115
|Knox
|7321
|169
|Clinton
|7136
|102
|Macoupin
|6988
|106
|Marion
|6935
|144
|Henry
|6661
|77
|Effingham
|6639
|100
|Jefferson
|6573
|143
|Livingston
|5994
|98
|Stephenson
|5878
|93
|Woodford
|5784
|92
|Randolph
|5563
|100
|Christian
|5366
|82
|Fulton
|5279
|77
|Monroe
|5258
|103
|Morgan
|5088
|100
|Logan
|4956
|75
|Montgomery
|4928
|82
|Lee
|4797
|60
|Bureau
|4442
|91
|Saline
|4361
|69
|Perry
|4339
|75
|Fayette
|4324
|64
|Iroquois
|4225
|77
|McDonough
|3748
|61
|Shelby
|3498
|48
|Jersey
|3369
|53
|Lawrence
|3355
|33
|Crawford
|3337
|30
|Douglas
|3284
|37
|Union
|3077
|48
|Wayne
|3048
|63
|White
|2808
|33
|Richland
|2801
|57
|Hancock
|2744
|35
|Clark
|2669
|40
|Cass
|2665
|31
|Pike
|2656
|58
|Edgar
|2606
|49
|Clay
|2598
|54
|Bond
|2575
|25
|Ford
|2460
|59
|Warren
|2448
|66
|Carroll
|2371
|38
|Moultrie
|2363
|33
|Johnson
|2297
|32
|Wabash
|2173
|19
|Jo Daviess
|2166
|29
|Massac
|2165
|51
|Mason
|2144
|52
|Washington
|2129
|28
|De Witt
|2065
|30
|Greene
|2056
|40
|Mercer
|2050
|36
|Piatt
|2028
|14
|Cumberland
|1901
|26
|Menard
|1725
|13
|Jasper
|1616
|21
|Marshall
|1417
|21
|Hamilton
|1342
|22
|Schuyler
|1088
|10
|Brown
|1066
|10
|Pulaski
|1046
|12
|Edwards
|1041
|18
|Stark
|818
|28
|Gallatin
|793
|9
|Alexander
|732
|12
|Scott
|712
|6
|Henderson
|709
|14
|Calhoun
|693
|2
|Hardin
|609
|16
|Putnam
|567
|4
|Pope
|556
|6
|Unassigned
|134
|2433
|Out of IL
|14
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|135521
|2121
|Lake
|66410
|1166
|Allen
|57993
|801
|Hamilton
|46350
|465
|St. Joseph
|44397
|615
|Elkhart
|35949
|510
|Vanderburgh
|32251
|480
|Tippecanoe
|27933
|260
|Johnson
|25107
|445
|Hendricks
|23897
|359
|Porter
|22929
|365
|Madison
|18748
|409
|Clark
|18557
|252
|Vigo
|17479
|303
|Monroe
|15263
|200
|LaPorte
|15173
|250
|Delaware
|15073
|263
|Howard
|14748
|290
|Kosciusko
|12348
|148
|Hancock
|11728
|176
|Bartholomew
|11639
|180
|Warrick
|11292
|189
|Floyd
|11108
|215
|Wayne
|10986
|253
|Grant
|10082
|220
|Morgan
|9472
|176
|Boone
|8926
|115
|Dubois
|8271
|131
|Henry
|8229
|152
|Dearborn
|8223
|93
|Noble
|8031
|106
|Marshall
|7939
|135
|Cass
|7546
|121
|Lawrence
|7457
|171
|Shelby
|7189
|119
|Jackson
|6982
|89
|Gibson
|6597
|115
|Harrison
|6491
|92
|Knox
|6421
|106
|Huntington
|6395
|100
|DeKalb
|6323
|99
|Montgomery
|6264
|111
|Miami
|5933
|98
|Putnam
|5812
|78
|Clinton
|5761
|71
|Whitley
|5657
|55
|Steuben
|5625
|76
|Wabash
|5332
|104
|Jasper
|5320
|79
|Jefferson
|5112
|97
|Ripley
|5005
|86
|Adams
|4825
|76
|Daviess
|4677
|114
|Scott
|4389
|74
|Greene
|4251
|96
|Wells
|4248
|88
|Clay
|4233
|60
|White
|4187
|64
|Decatur
|4169
|102
|Fayette
|4065
|87
|Jennings
|3873
|61
|Posey
|3766
|44
|Washington
|3591
|51
|LaGrange
|3590
|78
|Randolph
|3452
|100
|Spencer
|3402
|43
|Fountain
|3357
|60
|Sullivan
|3294
|52
|Starke
|3171
|71
|Owen
|3147
|71
|Fulton
|3126
|67
|Orange
|2936
|64
|Jay
|2846
|45
|Franklin
|2656
|43
|Perry
|2654
|52
|Rush
|2624
|32
|Carroll
|2619
|34
|Vermillion
|2586
|54
|Parke
|2314
|26
|Pike
|2292
|43
|Tipton
|2281
|59
|Blackford
|1931
|42
|Pulaski
|1837
|57
|Crawford
|1598
|23
|Newton
|1583
|48
|Benton
|1506
|17
|Brown
|1467
|47
|Martin
|1387
|19
|Switzerland
|1350
|11
|Warren
|1211
|16
|Union
|1070
|16
|Ohio
|846
|13
|Unassigned
|0
|540