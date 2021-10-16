Linton beats Southridge 3-0 to win their Sectional Championship.
Miners took down the Raiders in straight sets.
Posted: Oct 16, 2021 11:40 PM
Related Content
- Linton Volleyball Claims First Sectional Title Since 2017
- Linton Claims Second Straight Sectional Title
- Linton brings home sectional title
- Linton wins second straight softball sectional title
- Washington volleyball beats Linton
- Loogootee volleyball beats Linton
- Linton wins sectional opener
- Bloomfield Volleyball Wins Fourth Straight Sectional Title
- Lady Alices Claim Third Straight Sectional Title
- Washington Claims Second Straight Sectional Title
Scroll for more content...