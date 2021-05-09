Linton Takes Down Shakamak on the Diamond

Linton beats Shakamak 4-0 to remain perfect in conference play.
The Miners takeover first place in the SWIAC with their win over the Lakers.
Posted: May 9, 2021 12:15 AM
