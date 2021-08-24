Sullivan and Linton are set to renew their rivalry Friday on the football field. The 3A, 11th-ranked Arrows will visit the 3A, number 11th-ranked Miners. Linton won last years showdown in overtime.
Miners won last year in OT
Posted: Aug 24, 2021 10:39 PM
Related Content
- Linton-Sullivan set for showdown on the gridiron
- Linton-Sullivan ready for another clash on the gridiron
- Lincoln wins showdown with Sullivan
- Barr-Reeve and Linton ready for showdown
- Linton wins showdown against Casey-Westfield
- Linton wins SWIAC showdown over North Daviess
- Sullivan baseball wins at Linton
- Linton, Sullivan coaches with connection
- Sullivan wins WIC showdown over Northview
- Sullivan QB looks for redemption against Linton
Scroll for more content...