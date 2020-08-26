This Friday Sullivan football will host Linton in the two schools 103rd showdown. The Miners have won three of the last four in this series.
Arrows and Miners set to meet for the 103rd time
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 10:38 PM
Related Content
- Linton-Sullivan ready for another clash on the gridiron
- Sullivan baseball wins at Linton
- Linton, Sullivan coaches with connection
- Linton and Sullivan ready to renew football rivalry
- Sullivan QB looks for redemption against Linton
- Linton ready for defending state champs Southridge
- Barr-Reeve and Linton ready for showdown
- Linton ready to take on Southridge
- Linton ready for Evansville Mater Dei
- Shakamak @ Linton
Scroll for more content...