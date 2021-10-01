Linton beats North Knox 38-24.
The Miners avenge their loss to the Warriors from 2020.
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 11:50 PM
Related Content
- Linton Remains Unbeaten as They Beat North Knox
- South Knox boys soccer beats North Knox to stay unbeaten
- Linton softball beats South Knox
- Linton beats North Central
- North Knox beats South Knox
- Linton girls crush North Knox
- North Knox beats WRV
- North Knox beats Shakamak
- Sullivan beats North Knox
- Marshall boys remain unbeaten
Scroll for more content...