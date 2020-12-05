Linton Remains Perfect on the Season

Linton and Jasper go to overtime and the Miners remain unbeaten as they beat the Wildcats 58-56.
The Miners hosted the Jasper Wildcats
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 12:00 AM
