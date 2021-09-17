Linton beats Boonville 35-14.
Miners take care of business at home.
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 11:54 PM
Related Content
- Linton Remains Perfect
- Linton Remains Perfect on the Season
- Indiana State Remains Perfect at home
- Northview Remains Perfect in the WIC
- Linton girls stay perfect with win at North Central
- Linton boys stay perfect with win at South Vermillion
- Linton stays perfect on season with win at Monrovia
- Shakamak @ Linton
- Rose-Hulman Men's Basketball Remains Perfect at Home
Scroll for more content...