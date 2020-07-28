Tuesday the Linton boys basketball team beat North Daviess 45-38 in a scrimmage.
Miners beat the Cougars
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 10:50 PM
Related Content
- Linton-North Daviess Basketball Scrimmage
- North Daviess/North Knox Basketball Scrimmage
- Barr-Reeve/Linton Basketball scrimmage
- Linton volleyball beats North Daviess
- Linton-Evansville Bosse football scrimmage
- Linton-Evansville Bosse football scrimmage
- Linton wins SWIAC showdown over North Daviess
- TH North-Whiteland scrimmage
- Barr-Reeve/North Knox Basketball Scrimmage
- North Daviess basketball ready for big weekend
Scroll for more content...