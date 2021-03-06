Linton Moves on to Another Sectional Championship Game

Linton gets revenge on Eastern Greene from their regular season loss as the Miners beat the T-Birds 59-43.
Miners and T-Birds met in the Eastern Greene 2A Sectional Semifinals.
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 12:04 AM
