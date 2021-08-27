Linton beats Sullivan 34-21
Golden Arrows traveled to Roy Williams Field to take on the Miners.
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 11:55 PM
Related Content
- Linton Continues to Control Their Rivalry with Sullivan
- Linton and Sullivan ready to renew football rivalry
- Sullivan baseball wins at Linton
- Linton, Sullivan coaches with connection
- Sullivan QB looks for redemption against Linton
- Linton girls get payback on Sullivan
- Shakamak @ Linton
- Linton-Sullivan ready for another clash on the gridiron
- Linton-Sullivan set for showdown on the gridiron
- Greencastle @ Sullivan
Scroll for more content...