Linton beats North Knox in a nail biter 45-44.
North Knox and Linton met in the Eastern Greene 2A Sectional Championship Game.
Posted: Mar 7, 2021 12:16 AM
Related Content
- Linton Comes Back Late to Claim Third Straight Sectional Championship
- Linton Claims Second Straight Sectional Title
- Linton wins second straight softball sectional title
- Linton wins ninth straight
- North Vermillion wins fourth straight sectional championship
- Linton wins sectional opener
- Northview Claims Second Straight Tennis Sectional
- Lady Alices Claim Third Straight Sectional Title
- Washington Claims Second Straight Sectional Title
- Parke Heritage Claims Second Straight Sectional Title
Scroll for more content...