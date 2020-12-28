Lincoln Hale hit a game-winning three with three seconds left to help Linton beat Terre Haute North 64-63 in overtime. The win is the Miners very first over the Patriots.
Miners first win ever over the Patriots
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 9:57 PM
Related Content
- Lintojn wins OT thriller over Terre Haute North
- Northview wins sectional thriller in OT
- North Daviess wins thriller over Shoals
- South wins overtime thriller against North
- TH North wins overtime thriller over Northview
- Edgewood wins thriller over TH North
- Terre Haute North Comes Up Short in OT
- Indiana State wins 3OT thriller
- Barr-Reeve falls in OT thriller at Carmel
- Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South
Scroll for more content...