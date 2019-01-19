Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lincoln wins county showdown over North Knox

The Alices defeated the Warriors 64-51 behind 25 points from Darrian Carmean.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - North Knox and Vincennes Lincoln girls basketball squared off at North Daviess High School as part of Basketball Day Indiana. The Alices defeated the Warriors 64-51 behind 25 points from Darrian Carmean.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
Rockville
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 8°
Casey
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Brazil
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Marshall
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Snow moves out, bitter cold moves in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Lincoln beats North Knox.

Image

Barr-Reeve wins Buggy Bowl

Image

Indiana State vs. Loyola

Image

ISU game draws thousands to Terre Haute

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers