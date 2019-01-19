Lincoln wins county showdown over North Knox

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - North Knox and Vincennes Lincoln girls basketball squared off at North Daviess High School as part of Basketball Day Indiana. The Alices defeated the Warriors 64-51 behind 25 points from Darrian Carmean.
