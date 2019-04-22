Lincoln hoops hires Benton Central's Jordan Myers

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - When hall of famer Steve Brett came back to coach Vincennes Lincoln boys basketball, the deal was that it would only be for a year. And now, the Alices have found his replacement.

Benton Central's Jordan Myers is set to be the new head coach at Vincennes Lincoln. The Vincennes Community School Corporation confirmde the hire at Monday's school board meeting.

Myers comes to the Alices in his third year as a head coach. He earned a 24-24 record during two years at Benton Central. In 2018-19, Myers led the Bison to a 16-8 record, which was eight wins better than the previous season.

Myers played college basketball at Southern Illinois and Campbellsville University.