Lincoln blanks Memorial behind strong outing from Cardinal

Vincennes Lincoln defeated Evansville Memorial in the regional semifinal, 2-0. The Alices were led on the mound by senior Jalen Cardinal, who threw a complete-game one-hit shutout. He struck out seven Tigers.
Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights.
