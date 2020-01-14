Linton junior Lincoln Hale has been named a Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Subway Player of the Week. The Miners star averaged more than 29.5 points per game last week in three wins. He help guide Linton to their sixth straight Greene County Invitational title.
Related Content
- Lincoln Hale named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Lincoln Hale
- Grace Waggoner named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Amani Brown named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Grace Waggoner named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Meurer named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Lincoln Hale off to hot start
- Hale Commits to Indiana State
- Hale's 25 points lead Linton to win
- Jalen Moore named player of the week
Scroll for more content...