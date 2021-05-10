After decommiting last month from Indiana State, Lincoln Hale has found a new home to play college basketball. The Linton senior Monday announced he's heading to NAIA Powerhouse Indiana Wesleyan. Hale last season averaged 27 points per game and leaves the Miners as the schools all-time leading scorer with 2,213 career points.
Linton star heading to NAIA Powerhouse
Posted: May 10, 2021 11:05 PM
Updated: May 10, 2021 11:13 PM
Related Content
- Lincoln Hale commits to Indiana Wesleyan
- Lincoln Hale
- Hale Commits to Indiana State
- Lincoln Hale off to hot start
- Lincoln Hale Sets Single Game Scoring Record
- Lincoln Hale Reopens His College Recruitment
- Lincoln Hale named IBCA/Subway Player of the Week
- Hale named Indiana Junior All-Star
- Bryton Suggs commits to Lincoln Trail
- Hale's 25 points lead Linton to win
Scroll for more content...