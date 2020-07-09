Lieberman and Kidwell win TH Junior City Golf Tourney

Terre Haute South's Ryan Lieberman and Grace Kidwell won this years boys and girls Terre Haute Junior City Golf Tourney.
Terre Haute South sweeps annual event
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 10:55 PM
