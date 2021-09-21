Libbi Fougerousse out as TH South volleyball coach

Terre Haute South has let go of volleyball head coach Libbi Fougerousse. The move went into effect immediately on Monday after a meeting she had with school officials. The Lady Braves are 18-2 this season under Fougerousse and have gone 40-12 with her over the last year and a half.
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 11:03 PM
