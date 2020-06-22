Libbi Fougerousse named TH South volleyball coach

Libbi Fougerousse has been named the new Terre Haute South volleyball coach. Fougerousse's was the JV coach at South in 2018, guiding the Lady Braves to a 15-2 record. This will mark the first time she's been a varsity head coach.
Linton grad taking over Lady Braves
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 10:39 PM
