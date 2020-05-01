Legendary Bob Kyle retiring

One of the most successful high school baseball coaches in the Wabash Valley is calling it a career. Bob Kyle is retiring at Parke Heritage. In 21 years at Montezuma, Rockville and Parke Heritage Kyle won 337 games. He won eight conference titles, seven sectionals, three regionals, two semi-states. In 2015 Kyle guided Rockville to the 1A state championship, it was the programs very first state title.

Kyle is also retiring as the girls basketball coach at Parke Heritage. In six years at Rockville and Parke Heritage, Kyle guided the Lady Rox to a 2018 sectional title.