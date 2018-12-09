TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State women's basketball earned a home win Saturday, 60-53 over Illinois-Chicago.
Tamara Lee scored a career-high 23 points in the Sycamore win.
Related Content
- Lee's career-high lifts ISU women's hoops
- ISU hoops' hosts first scrimmage
- Illinois beats ISU women
- ISU women beat Missouri S&T
- ISU women drop fifth-straight
- ISU women fall to IUPUI
- Illinois hands ISU women second straight loss
- Minnett ties career-high as IUPUI loses to Purdue
- ISU Women Track & Field wins Terre Haute Double Dual
- ISU women picked seventh in MVC Preseason poll
Scroll for more content...