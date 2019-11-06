Lauren Sackett verbals to Sycamores

The Indiana State softball program landed one of the top talents in the Wabash Valley. Northview star junior pitcher Lauren Sackett verbally committed to ISU. The past two years Sackett earned All-Conference Indiana while playing at Terre Haute South. She also led the conference in strikeouts.
